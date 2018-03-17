19-year-old biker runs over senior citizen crossing road in Mumbai, arrested

A 19-year-old youth was arrested by the Bhoiwada police on Wednesday for rash driving and killing a senior citizen.

The complainant Monish Anant Kale, 32, a resident of Parel is the son of the deceased, Anant Kale, 66.

The incident took place on March 14 around 9:45pm near Janani Bar, Dr BA road, Parel.

Anant Kale was crossing the road from east to west, when the accused Danish Chauhan, 19, was driving from Dadar towards Lalbaug on his motorbike.

“He was speeding and dashed Kale, who suffered major head injuries and was taken to KEM hospital. But, the family then shifted him to Lilavati hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said an official.

A case has been registered at Dharavi police station under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The accused, Chauhan, was arrested on Wednesday and produced in court on Thursday. H e was later released on bail,” said Dattarey Patil, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station.