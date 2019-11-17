e-paper
19-year-old kills uncle, beheads body

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:26 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Nineteen-year-old Amit Nagre was arrested by Shil Daighar police on Saturday for killing his uncle, Vishnu Nagre, 45, over personal grudges. The accused beheaded the body and abandoned it at Pimpri village, Dahisar on Friday. The incident came to light when a passerby noticed a beheaded and informed the police.

“On Friday, we were alerted by a passerby about the beheaded body, immediately search for the head begin. The body was identified to be of a man between 40 to 45 years of age. We inquired in the village, we found out that Vishnu Nagre was missing. His family identified him after we found the rest of his body,” said Ramchandra Mohite, police inspector (crime), Shil Daighar police station.

Police are looking for the weapon used to commit the murder; they assume it to be a sickle. According to the police, “Three years ago, Amit’s father passed away and he believed his uncle performed black magic on his dad and hence he took revenge.” The police arrested Amit and filed a complaint under section 302 and 201 of the IPC.

