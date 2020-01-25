19-year-old student killed in road mishap

mumbai

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:21 IST

A 19-year-old engineering student was killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Wadala on Friday.

Siddhesh Rajendra Gaikwad, a Sewree resident, was heading towards Sion when a heavy vehicle rammed his motorcycle near Bhakti Park Monorail station.

“Gaikwad had sustained severe head injuries and his helmet was broken. He died on the spot,” said Jitendra Bhobe, senior inspector of Wadala TT police station.

The place where the accident took place is a deserted area, and is not covered by any CCTV camera, said the inspector. “We are trying to identify the vehicle. As of now, we have registered a case for causing death by negligence, not helping an injured, and escaping from the spot,” Bhobe said.