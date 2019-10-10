1990 robbery case: Caretaker of Gorai bungalow owned by actor arrested

mumbai

Unit 4 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 62-year-old man working as a caretaker at a Bollywood actor’s bungalow in Gorai, 29 years after he was wanted in a robbery case. The accused, Shakti Shiddheshwar Rana, was arrested on Tuesday and police said he was working as a caretaker for the past 15 years at the actor’s bungalow.

Police said that Rana, along with two associates, broke into a flat at Worli in 1990. They threatened the owner before robbing the gold ornaments and cash, said deputy commissioner of police Shahji Umap of the crime branch.

“Rana was arrested by the crime branch a few months after the robbery but he was released on bail after two years,” said a crime branch officer.

“After his release, Rana stopped attending the court hearings and was shown an absconder in the case,” said the officer.

The Mumbai crime branch has started a drive to arrest those who had failed to appear before the court in connection with cases filed against them in the city.

“We got a tip-off that he has been staying in Gorai for almost two decades. Rana was arrested and during the inquiry, revealed that he has been working at a Bollywood actor’s bungalow for 15 years,” said Ninad Sawant, police inspector of unit 4.

