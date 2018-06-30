1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict seeks early release under state scheme

Mustaq Tarani, convicted for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has approached the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (Tada) court, seeking early release under a remission scheme announced by the state to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The court has sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) reply to the plea.

Tarani had planted a bomb at Hotel Juhu Centaur, which left three people injured. He had also parked a scooter laden with explosives at Shaikh Memon Street in Zaveri Bazar. While the bomb didn’t explode, the scooter helped the police crack the case.

Tarani was also accused of participating in the conspiracy meetings and helping in reconnaissance of spots to plant bombs.

The Tada court had awarded capital punishment to Tarani, along with other convicts. The Supreme Court later commuted it to life imprisonment until death.

Tarani has completed 26 years in prison and is currently lodged in Yerawada jail.

Last year, the state came up with a scheme to reduce the terms of prisoners under several categories, depending on the charges for which they were convicted. Several prisoners benefitted from it.

Learning about this, Tarani, in March, wrote a one-page letter addressed to Tada court on June 15, requesting that his sentence be reduced.

The rules of the scheme hold prisoners convicted under The Prevention of Terrorism Act, Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act or for waging a war against the nation ineligible.

The Yerwada jail officials, who forwarded the letter, have asked the court to check if Tarani can avail of the benefit.

The court has, meanwhile, approached the CBI for their response.