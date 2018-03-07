2,000 Sikhs protest in Navi Mumbai, demand justice for 1984 riots victims

About 2,000 Sikhs from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan participated in a protest organised by Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) on Wednesday.

The protest was held outside the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters to demand justice for the community members killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The protesters demanded action against Congress leaders accused of killing Sikhs.

Daljit Singh Bal, MSA president, said, “It was necessary to protest so that the government heard our voice. It has been more than 33 years since we have been seeking justice, but it has been denied so far. The accused are roaming freely.”

He added that during the Congress regime, the BJP had accused the then ruling party of shielding the accused.

“The situation has changed. Despite being in power, the BJP too has maintained a silence. They made several promises before elections. This protest is to remind the BJP of its forgotten promises,” he added.

The protesters will also submit a memorandum to mayor Jayawant Dattatray Sutar, which they want him to give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our protest will continue until we don’t get justice. We are hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intervene to ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest,” said Bal.