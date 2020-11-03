e-paper
2.2 lakh students from Maharashtra attend FYJC online classes on Day 1

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:17 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

The Maharashtra education department has begun conducting online classes for first-year junior college (FYJC) students from Monday and around 2.2 lakh students streamed the online classes on Day 1. The department will start stream-specific lectures online from November 5. The classes are being made available on YouTube for free streaming.

“In the first few days, classes will be held for subjects common to all streams including languages. Stream-specific classes will begin on November 5. Until Monday, 1.2 lakh students had registered for the classes,” said an official from the education department.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “Online lectures have started so that there is no further delay in doing so. A decision with respect to restarting the admissions will be announced shortly by the chief minister,” Gaikwad said in a statement issued on Monday.

Students who wish to join the online classes can register on the department’s portal — covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh. They will receive details about time table for classes on their email.

Teachers said the first few classes will be like introductory sessions for students. “It has been seven months since students are at home, and thus the teaching process needs to begin carefully to ensure that students grasp what they learn,” said a teacher who conducted an online class.

