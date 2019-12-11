2,936 school vehicles flout norms, says transport department

mumbai

A total of 2,936 school vehicles have been found violating the guidelines mandated by the state transport department for the safety of children. Of these, around 487 vehicles including school cabs, autos, and buses were recently confiscated according to data available with the state’s transport department.

The department conducted a statewide ‘School Vehicles Inspection Drive’ between November 25 and December 10 to crackdown on illegal vehicles and unverified drivers who were flouting the guidelines mandated under the School Cab Policy, 2007.

As per state data, Amravati division tops the list, with 339 vehicles flouted the norms; followed by Thane with 314 vehicles; and Aurangabad with 281 vehicles. Around 156 and 151 vehicles were found violating norms in Mumbai and Pune respectively.