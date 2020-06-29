e-paper
2 accused arrested in Dharavi murder case test positive for Covid-19

2 accused arrested in Dharavi murder case test positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Jun 29, 2020 01:19 IST
Manish K Pathak
Two of the five accused arrested for the murder of a 40-year-old construction site supervisor in Dharavi on Saturday has been tested positive for Covid-19 a day later. Deputy commissioner of police Niyati Thaker of zone 5 has confirmed the development.

“The personnel who came in contact with the accused will be quarantined at homes and undergo a Covid-19 test on developing symtoms. We are still on the lookout for 13 more people, including main accused Furkan Abdul Razzak Qureshi. All the accused are between 19 and 26 years,’ an officer who is a part of the investigation, said.

Three accused were arrested hours after the murder and taken for the Covid-19 test. The next day, two of them were found positive for the virus, the officer said.

On Saturday around 1am, the victim – Afzal Ibrahim Shaikh – was dragged to Ambedkar Maidan from outside his home by Qureshi and 17 others owing to a personal enmity between the duo. The men assaulted Shaikh with a sword and knives and stabbed him 50 times. They also attacked his 20-year-old son, who suffered injuries on his hand. Sheikh was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family, where he was declared dead before admission. Shaikh and Qureshi have many cases of assault filed against them at Dharavi police station, the police said.

On Sunday, the police also arrested two more accused and seized the sword used in the crime.

