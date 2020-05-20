e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 2 arrested for hunting pangolin inside Pench Tiger Reserve

2 arrested for hunting pangolin inside Pench Tiger Reserve

mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons, including the chairman of a village development committee, were arrested for hunting pangolin, a schedule 1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, inside the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Tuesday. According to forest officials, the incident took place in the Kirangisarra area towards the eastern end of PTR where the two accused were caught cooking the dead animal in a pot.

The two accused, Radheshyam Ahake and Kavadu Dhurve, were arrested by the forest department. “It is shocking that Ahake, being the chairman of the village development committee, is involved in such practices. These offenders are under the impression that during the lockdown, forest patrolling staff is not functional but it is quite the opposite,” said Ravikiran Govekar, field director, PTR.

“The duo was trying to cook the animal to remove its scales, a precious commodity in the illegal wildlife market. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In