2 killed after speeding car crashes into 6 vehicles in Navi Mumbai

A teenager and a seven-year-old boy were killed, and four others were injured after a speeding car crashed into six other vehicles at Sector 6A in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening.

“The accident happened during peak evening hours. One teenager and one child were killed. The vehicle rammed into seven to eight other parked vehicles on the road. The four injured have been taken to MGM Hospital for treatment,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

“The death toll could have increased if the speeding car had not dashed into a parked school bus after hitting the various other vehicles. We immediately called the police,” said Subrit Patel, 45, who witnessed the crash.

Police are yet to release details of the driver of the car or the victims.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:36 IST