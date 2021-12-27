2 killed in early morning fire at Kandivali temple in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:55 IST

Two people died and one was injured in a sudden fire that broke out at a temple in Kandivali, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4am at Sai Baba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi Road in Charkop.

The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown. According to the officials from the disaster management cell of the civic body, a short circuit might have started the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Subhash Khode (25) and Yuvaraj Pawar (25). Mannu Gupta (26) received 90-95% burns in the incident and is currently under treatment at Sion Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Also Read: Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

Fire brigade officials said that all the three victims used to take shelter at the temple during the night and were trapped in the fire. More details are awaited.