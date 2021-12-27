e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2 killed in early morning fire at Kandivali temple in Mumbai

2 killed in early morning fire at Kandivali temple in Mumbai

26-yr old Mannu Gupta received 90-95% burns in the incident and is currently under treatment at Sion Hospital.

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:55 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown.
The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown.(HT Photo)
         

Two people died and one was injured in a sudden fire that broke out at a temple in Kandivali, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4am at Sai Baba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi Road in Charkop.

The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown. According to the officials from the disaster management cell of the civic body, a short circuit might have started the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Subhash Khode (25) and Yuvaraj Pawar (25). Mannu Gupta (26) received 90-95% burns in the incident and is currently under treatment at Sion Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Fire brigade officials said that all the three victims used to take shelter at the temple during the night and were trapped in the fire. More details are awaited.

