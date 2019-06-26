2 MLAs robbed of cash, valuables on city-bound trains in Mumbai

Two MLAs, travelling to attend the monsoon Assembly session in Mumbai, were robbed of their cash and valuables on separate trains on Monday.

Congress MLA from Chikhli (Buldhana) Rahul Bondre, traveling on the Vidarbha express and Shiv Sena MLA from Mehkar Sanjay Raimulkar, who was on the Devagiri Express, have lodged complaints with the government railway police (GRP).

According to Bondre’s complaint, the incident took place around 6.20 am on Monday. He boarded Vidarbha express from Malkapur in Buldhana with his wife.

When the train halted on platform number 5 at Kalyan station, a man in a red shirt entered the AC coach and stole his wife’s purse before fleeing.

According to his complaint, the purse had a mobile phone worth ₹26,000, ₹24,000 in cash and bank cards.

A Kalyan GRP officer said policemen were scanning CCTV footage for possible leads.

Raimulkar, who had boarded his train from Jalna, said he was robbed of his cash and mobile phone while he was sleeping.

“I was travelling on the Devagiri Express. When I woke up, around ₹13,000 in cash and my mobile phone were missing,” Raimulkar said. “My bag had also been cut with a blade but nothing had been stolen from it.”

Hemant Bawdhankar, senior police inspector of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) GRP said the two MLAs approached the police station, alleging that cash and belongings were stolen from their respective trains between Kalyan and Thane stations.

“We had registered two cases of thefts on board the Vidharbha and Devagiri Express trains. As the incidents took place between Kalyan and Thane railway stations, we have transferred the cases to the respective GRP teams,” said Bawdhankar.

While Bondre’s complaint has been registered with the Kalyan GRP, Raimulkar’s complaint is with the Thane GRP.

Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Thane GRP, said an investigation has been started to identify the suspects.

