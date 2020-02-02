2 real estate developers were target of Malad medical shop shooting

mumbai

Feb 02, 2020

A day after a masked man fired at two shops at Kurar village in Malad (East), it has come to light that the actual target were two brothers who are real estate developers and the attack was called by jailed gangster Uday Pathak. The brothers also own a chain of 12 medical shops in the city.

Kurar police said that on Saturday afternoon, the shooter walked up to Anand Medical Shop, owned by the brothers, in Kurar village and fired at an employee who escaped unhurt. The shooter also dropped chits at the medical shop in which he named jailed gangster Uday Pathak to be behind the attack.

He then attacked an imitation jewellery shop nearby, owned by Babulal Jain. He also fired at Jain’s son who escaped unhurt.

“Me and my elder brother Anand were the real targets of Uday Pathak, but luckily we had left the shop before the attack. Jain is a friend but I don’t know why he was attacked,” medical shop owner and one of the brothers, Sunil Singh, 47, told Hindustan Times.

“The shooter threw four chits in my shop after the attack. According to the chits, the shooter was to attack my real estate office where I sit but he could not locate it. My real estate office is 100 metres away from the medical shop. In another paper, he had written in Hindi that my brother and I helped in getting bail to a man accused of murdering Uday Pathak’s brother Jitu Pathak in Banaras. But the allegation is false,” he added.

The shooter also demanded money in the chit. Babasaheb Salunke, senior police inspector, Kurar police station, said, “We have named Pathak in the FIR. Further investigation is on.”