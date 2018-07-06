2-year-old tigress found dead in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

A two-year-old tigress was found dead in Radrapur forest area in Chandrapur district’s north Brahampuri division on Thursday evening.

Forest officers said the local police informed them around 5pm. “We rushed to the spot as soon as we got the news. She may have died at least two days before her body was discovered. The exact cause of death can only be revealed after a post-mortem is conducted on Friday,” said Kulraj Singh, deputy conservator of forest, Brahampuri forest division. “Representatives from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were also present when we took the body to the local forest office.”

According to Delhi-based NGO Wildlife Protection Society of India, a total of 66 tigers have died so far this year. Of these, 17 were poached, while 49 died due to natural reasons, road or rail accidents, or in fights with other tigers or animals.