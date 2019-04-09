20-year-old accused of ‘kidnapping’ minor held

A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Sahar police on Saturday for allegedly ‘kidnapping’ a 15-year-old from Andheri (East) recently. However, according to the police, the teenager, who was traced to the Tamil Nadu border on Saturday, said she voluntarily ran away with the man after a fight with her parents. The accused allegedly told the police that he accompanied her because she told him she was going to commit suicide.

The police said the accused and the minor are friends and live close to each other in a slum in Andheri (East). The minor’s father had seen her with the 20-year-old earlier and had warned her against meeting him.

On April 1, the minor was alone at home. When her parents returned around 3pm, they could not find her. When her father traced down the accused’s address, he found he was missing too. He then approached the Sahar police station and an FIR was registered against the accused for kidnapping the minor. Based on technical evidence, the local crime branch unit traced the minor and the accused to the Tamil Nadu border and her family members brought her back home. The police said that her medical test showed that she was not sexually assaulted.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 07:43 IST