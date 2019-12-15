e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
20-year-old dies after co-worker hits him with rod

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:50 IST
Pratik Salunke
A 20-year-old man died after his colleague hit him with an iron rod over a trivial dispute at Sharad Industrial Estate in Bhandup on early Friday.

The victim, Suraj Kori, a worker at a plastic moulding unit, was allegedly killed by a co-worker Salim Khan, 25, over an argument about using a washroom at around 11.30pm.

“Both were working on their moulding machines. Kori wanted to visit washroom for which he asked Khan to take-over his machine in the meantime. When Khan refused, a brawl broke out between the two,” said Sham Shinde, senior police inspector, Bhandup police station.

Other workers stepped in to calm the situation.

“Soon the duo resumed their work. When Kori went to the mezzanine floor of the unit to take a nap around midnight, Khan attacked him with an iron rod,” said Shinde.

Kori who was lying in a pool of blood was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.Khan escaped from the unit and the search for him is on. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder.

