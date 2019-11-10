20-year-old dies after thief pulls him off train

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:54 IST

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested Alam Akbar Ali Shaikh, 26, after a commuter he was trying to rob fell off a local train and died.

According to police, the incident took place at Reay Road station when the victim, Bilal Alam, 20, a resident of Navi Mumbai, along with his neighbour Ayesha Sajid Khan, 14, and her eight-year-old sister Sidra, were travelling to Haji Ali.

“The three boarded a train from Kopar Khairane to Vashi at 2.30pm and then took a CSMT-bound local from Vashi railway station,” said a police officer. Shaikh allegedly snatched the phone from Khan’s hand at Reay Road station, but Alam caught him and tried to stop him from jumping off the running train. Shaikh pulled Alam, after which he lost his balance and fell on the tracks.

“Alam was taken to JJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Rajendra Pal, police inspector, GRP, Wadala.

The Wadala GRP have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We scanned the CCTV footage and arrested Shaikh from Mumbra,” said Pal.