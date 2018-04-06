20-year-old from Mumbai threatens woman online, held

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly threatened 20-year-old woman from Juhu that he would circulate her morphed pictures on social media, was arrested on Thursday.

According to the Juhu police, the accused, a resident of Mazgaon, was traced and arrested via his URL. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest and said further investigation is being carried on.

The accused matched with the victim on dating app Tinder and started chatting. Police sources said they then started chatting on Snapchat. The accused then asked her to send him her picture and she sent him a “normal” picture.

The duo kept on chatting but he was not behaving normally, the woman told the police in her complaint. When she asked him to meet, he did not agree. On February 20, she blocked him on Snapchat.

However, he messaged her on Facebook asking her to unblock him or that she would “face problems”.

When she refused, he sent her morphed version of the photo she had sent him and threatened to make it viral.

He then made the woman answer his video call and asked her to remove her clothes. When she refused, he again threatened he would upload her “obscene” photo online. The victim then approached the police and a case was registered under sections 354 D, 509,506 of IPC and 66E of IT Act. Cops have also seized his Mac ID. He was subsequently released on bail.