20 years after dropping out, two Mumbai women sit for SSC board exam

More than 20 years after they dropped out from school, Vandana Tawde and Shubhangi Jangam from Mumbai are all set to pass their SSC exams in 2019.

In 2017, Jangam, 43, a resident of Worli’s BDD chawl, decided to enrol herself in school 26 years after she’d dropped out. She convinced Tawde, 52, who had dropped out of school in 1987, to join her. The two friends registered in Class 9 at Utkarsha Night School in Worli. This year, they will appear for their SSC exams.

“After our children grew up and became independent, we realised that we could now take out time for our own growth and thus decided to go back to school,” said Tawde, a mother of two. “I had to finish cooking for the family in the evening so that I could attend school. My husband and kids were very supportive and that helped a lot,” she said.

Jangam, who has recently started working as a field worker for government welfare schemes, said that her son helped motivate her. “During working hours, I don’t get time to study,” said Jangam. “My son, who is appearing for his Class 12 board exams, often pushes me to study.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 10:00 IST