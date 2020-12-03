e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 2008 Malegaon blast case: Special court may resume trial from Friday

2008 Malegaon blast case: Special court may resume trial from Friday

The court has asked the lawyer to resume recording of the evidence from Friday and cross examine the punch witness.

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:00 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the key accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.
Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the key accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The special court assigned to hear the 2008 Malegaon blast case is likely to begin hearing the trial on day-to-day basis from Friday.

The special court had earlier this week asked all the accused to remain present before the court. The court was scheduled to resume the trial on Thursday. However, only three accused — Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar and Lt Col Prasad Purohit — appeared before the court.

The remaining accused — Pragya Singh Thakur, Ramesh Upadhayay, Sudhakar Diwedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi — could not appear before the court. Their lawyers filed application seeking exemption for them from appearing before the court for the hearing citing pandemic situation. The court allowed the plea, but asked them to appear before the court on December 19.

Meanwhile, the court has asked all the lawyers to cooperate to resume the trial.

The prosecution had brought a punch witness who was partly examined before the lockdown to record his evidence. The witness is a punch (independent) witness for the spot where blast took place.

The court has asked the lawyer to resume recording of the evidence from Friday and cross examine the witness.

As per the prosecution case, at around 9.30pm on September 29, 2008, a bomb planted on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon, killing six people and injuring 101 others.

top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In