e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

21-year-old biker skids and collides with another bike in Kalyan, dies

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:53 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old biker died after his vehicle skid at Rajnouli bypass junction in Kalyan and collided with a constable, who was on another bike, on Saturday morning. While the man died on the spot, the constable suffered severe injuries.

According to the police, constable Manisha Tanpure, 31, was on her way to Nizampur police station from her home in Thane.

Razik Khan was on his way to his house in Bhiwandi around 10.15am. They were going in the same direction.

Owing to accumulated rainwater on the road, Khan’s bike skid and rammed into Tanpure’s bike. Both fell on the road and hit a barricade along the road. Khan’s head hit the nails on the barricade and he died on the spot. Tanpure suffered injuries on her left knee and hand.

“A case has been filed against Khan at Kongaon police station. We will still investigate if there was anything more to the incident,” said an officer from Kongaon police station.

top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News