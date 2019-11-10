21-year-old biker skids and collides with another bike in Kalyan, dies

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:53 IST

A 21-year-old biker died after his vehicle skid at Rajnouli bypass junction in Kalyan and collided with a constable, who was on another bike, on Saturday morning. While the man died on the spot, the constable suffered severe injuries.

According to the police, constable Manisha Tanpure, 31, was on her way to Nizampur police station from her home in Thane.

Razik Khan was on his way to his house in Bhiwandi around 10.15am. They were going in the same direction.

Owing to accumulated rainwater on the road, Khan’s bike skid and rammed into Tanpure’s bike. Both fell on the road and hit a barricade along the road. Khan’s head hit the nails on the barricade and he died on the spot. Tanpure suffered injuries on her left knee and hand.

“A case has been filed against Khan at Kongaon police station. We will still investigate if there was anything more to the incident,” said an officer from Kongaon police station.