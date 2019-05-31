21-year-old dies in bike mishap in Mulund

A 21-year-old biker died on Thursday while his 23-year-old friend was injured when their two-wheeler skidded, after a car in front of them braked abruptly, and an unidentified vehicle mowed them down from behind on Navghar flyover in Mulund (East). Navghar police have booked the unidentified driver of the vehicle, which, they said, appears to be a truck.

According to Pushkraj Suryavanshi, senior inspector, Navghar police station, CCTV footage shows the biker, Faiyaz Sayyad Shahid, and the pillion rider, Abdul Shah, were riding rashly.

Shahid and Shah, both garment-sellers from Mumbra, had gone to Wadala to buy garments and were returning when the accident occurred at 3.30pm, on the north-bound stretch of the flyover, on the eastern express highway, a little before the toll naka.

Suryavanshi said according to Shah, their bike skidded when an SUV ahead of them braked abruptly. “An unidentified vehicle, which appears to be a truck, then knocked them down from behind,” he said. After the accident, both the SUV and the truck sped away. The victims were rushed to the hospital. “Shahid’s hand was dislocated and he was declared dead on arrival. Shah fractured both his legs,” said Suryavanshi.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.

First Published: May 31, 2019 02:55 IST