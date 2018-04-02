21-year-old dies in road mishap in Thane, another suffers injuries

A youth died while his friend suffered deep injuries after their bike met with an accident on Ghodbunder road on Sunday late evening. The rider lost control over the bike and hit the concrete pipes lying on the side of road.

The victims name were traced with the help of their two-wheeler number plate. Amit Rajesh Vishwakarma,21, was riding the bile while pillion rider was identified as Chetan Wankhede,22, both residents of Thane.

Both were heading towards Thane via Ghodbunder road when Vishwakarma lost control of the bike near Bhayander Pada and instead of taking a turn he went straight and hit the concrete pipes, and fell off the bike, police said.

A police officer said, “The onlookers alerted the police. We reach the spot and rushed both of them to the hospital where Vishwakarma was declared dead while Wankhede was in a critical condition. After necessary treatment from a private hospital, Wankhede was shifted to Thane civil hospital.”

“The pipes were kept on the sides of the road due to on-going road work. We identified both in late evening hours and have alerted their family members. A case has been registered against Vishwakarma as he was riding the bike. We are investigating as to why the two were heading to Thane”, said police officer from Kasarwadavli police station.