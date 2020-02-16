e-paper
Mumbai News / 21-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor, stabbing her father

21-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor, stabbing her father

mumbai Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:57 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
The Wadala TT police, on Wednesday, arrested a 21-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and stabbing victim’s father.

According to the police, on February 10, Hanif Afzal Mohammed Hanif Shemna, a resident of Mumbra, was roaming around in the area when he saw the victim walking towards a shop. He caught the girl and slapped her. Shemna then took her to an isolated area and tore her dress. The victim, after getting home, told her parents about the assault.

On being confronted, Shemna stabbed the father on the neck with a blade and ran away with two mobile phones worth ₹10,000. “He suffered eight stitches and is undergoing treatment. The accused Shemna is a habitual criminal and has more than six cases of body offences and theft in Wadala and Sion,” said a police officer. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Pocso, 2012.

