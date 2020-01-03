22-year-old man arrested for raping girl in Bhiwandi

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:08 IST

A 22-year-old resident of Khadipar area of Bhiwandi was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The accused is a distant relative of the girl, who used to visit her house for meals.

According to the police, the incident happened on December 31 when the 13-year-old girl was alone at her home. Her parents had gone out for work. The accused came to her house to have lunch.

A police officer said, “The man asked the girl’s younger brother and sister to get some food from the hotel which is 15 minutes from the house. He sexually assaulted the girl. When the girl started crying, he threatened her.”

Later when her mother came back from work, she realised something was wrong with the girl. The minor told her mother about the incident.

The accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 376 and POCSO.