22-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai; minor among two held

Vikhroli police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old, Rajesh Varlekar, and detained a minor for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death at the Vikhroli flyover subway on the eastern express highway (EEH). Police are on the look out for a third accused.

The victim, Tej Kumar Kariram Ram, worked as a delivery executive for a hotel in the eastern suburbs and was also a part-time Bhojpuri singer, said police. The incident took place around 10.15pm on Saturday night, when Ram was out for a delivery near Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. Police said the accused stabbed him during an alleged mobile theft.

“Bystanders took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The complaint was filed by his brother, Rudal Kariram Ram,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station. The minor has two theft case registered against him at Shivaji Nagar police station.

“We are still looking for the third accused in the case. The trio robbed the victim’s mobile phone and then stabbed him multiple time with a sharp weapon, leading to his death,” said Sanjay Joshi, senior police inspector, Vikhroli police station.

