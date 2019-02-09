22-year-old Mumbai man, friend thrashed after confronting 4 men who molested his sister; 2 held

A 22-year-old man and his friend were allegedly thrashed by four men on Thursday, couple of weeks after he warned them to stop stalking and molesting his 17-year-old sister. The Powai police on Friday arrested two of the accused, and are on the lookout for the other two.

The accused used iron rods to beat up the man and also slashed his face, back, hands and stomach with a blade.

Senior inspector, Anil Pophale, said, “We have registered a case of stalking and assault under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). We have arrested two accused. More accused are wanted. They have a crime record.”

The minor, who is the daughter of a businessman and lives in Powai, told the police that since December 2017, the accused, Nadim, Dabar, Sikander and Prashant, used to pass comments on her and made sexual advances towards her every day, near a garden at Bamanpada bus stop.

“For nearly two months, Nadim stalked me, told me he loved me and wanted my number. He and his friends used to laugh at me,” she told the police on Friday.

In January, the minor complained to her parents, after which her brother confronted the gang and warned them of police action.

For 10 to 15 days the gang stopped stalking her, but on February 2, while she was on her way to college, they appeared again and Nadim started asking her why she had informed her brother.

Scared, the minor ran home and told her parents.

On Thursday, the complainant got a call from her brother who told her he and his friend had been assaulted by Nadim, Dabar, the leader of their gang Sikander and Prashant, near the Bamanpada bus stop.

She and her mother then rushed his brother to a hospital.

The minor approached the Powai police on Friday and an FIR was registered under sections 354 D (stalking), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (causing hurt), 504(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34(act done with common intention by two or more persons) of the Indian Penal Code and 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 00:27 IST