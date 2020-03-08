22-year-old shoots at man for marrying his sister, held

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:52 IST

Dharavi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for shooting his brother-in-law, a contractor, at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused Afridi Sayyed had a dispute with the victim Rizwan Kasim Patel as he had married Sayyed’s sister despite being legally married to two other women.

According to police, the incident took place at 7am in front of Bindeshwari building.

Sayyed and Patel live in the same locality. “On Sunday morning, Patel went to deliver a parcel to a relative and was returning home. Sayyed met the victim and claimed that he wanted to give his sister a burkha. As soon as the victim turned towards him, Sayyed opened fire on him with a countrymade pistol. Patel was injured in the head and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.

During the interrogation, Sayyed alleged that Patel had already married two other women and his first wife had filed a triple talaq case against him in February.

The accused said he knew that Patel had a criminal history and had warned him to stay away from his sisters.

“However, Patel married Sayyed’s sister two months ago. Hence, to take revenge, Sayyed fired two rounds, of which one bullet hit Patel in the head,” said the officer.

Niyati Thaker, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, confirmed that a case has been registered at Dharavi police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.

“We have arrested the accused, and the victim is undergoing treatment. The accused had used a countrymade pistol and had fired two rounds. We have seized the pistol used in the crime. We are investigating the matter, which is suspected to be a family dispute and we have ascertained the involvement of two other individuals,” said Thaker.