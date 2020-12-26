22-yr-old man held for rash driving, running over 2 persons in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:14 IST

The Thane Nagar police have arrested a 22-year-old man for rash driving and injuring two people with an Audi car. The accused was chased for almost 5km by the traffic police. He was assaulted by locals who caught and handed him over to the police.

The accused, a resident of Waghbil on Ghodbunder Road, has been identified as Pradeep Patil, 22, and was driving the car owned by his brother .

The incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday. Pradeep first ran over a person near Vihang hotel on Ghodbunder Road and fled. Later, he hit a handicapped person near Thane Nagar.

“Our traffic police constable from Kapurbawadi started following him. He also informed the police at Nitin Company Junction. Instead, he took the flyover and headed towards Kopri for Mumbai. We posted a barricade at Kopri and were waiting for him. He took a service road from Gurudwara and went towards Kopri. He hit a handicapped person near Thane Nagar and was caught by locals,” said Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane.

Ram Somvanshi, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station, said, “We have detained him and further investigation is on. A case will be registered for neglect and rash driving.”