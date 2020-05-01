e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 227 cops infected with Coronavirus in Maharashtra

227 cops infected with Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Those who contracted the virus included reserve police personnel deployed for security duty in Malegaon, a coronavirus hotspot in Nashik district, he said.

mumbai Updated: May 01, 2020 18:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 10,000 in the state of Maharashtra.
The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 10,000 in the state of Maharashtra.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo )
         

As many as 227 police personnel including 30 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, 66 of them since Thursday, an official said here.

Those who contracted the virus included reserve police personnel deployed for security duty in Malegaon, a coronavirus hotspot in Nashik district, he said.

Of the 227 infected cops, 22 constables and eight officers have recovered. 172 constables and 22 officers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while three police officers, all from Mumbai, have died.

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 10,000 in the state.

Police in the state are working almost round-the-clock to enforce lockdown to contain the pandemic, the official said.

There have been 167 incidents of assault on police and 627 persons were arrested in these cases, he said.

87,391 offences under section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) have been registered in the state and 17,632 persons have been arrested in these cases, the official said.

The police also registered 1,240 cases of illegal transportation and seized more than 50,827 vehicles during the ongoing lockdown and collected a fine of Rs 3.10 crore, he added.

tags
top news
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news