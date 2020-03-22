24 with home quarantine stamps flout restrictions

mumbai

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:27 IST

In different incidents, 21 passengers were prevented from using public transport after they were found to have home quarantine stamp on their hands. Three others, with home quarantine stamps, were detained by Worli police after they were caught roaming in the area on Friday. The Worli residents had travelled to Dubai recently. The three were sent to Kasturba Hospital.

While fifteen passengers with home quarantine stamps were spotted by Railway Protection Force(RPF) staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday, one passenger with a history of travel from Dubai was also stopped at Kalyan railway station. The passenger was at platform number five and was about to board an outstation train when railway police personnel noticed him. The passenger was sent to Rukmini Bai hospital in Kalyan.

Central Railway along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) medical team quarantined the 15 passengers from CSMT at Visava guest house in Worli.

A man and a woman were de-boarded from the 12935 Down Bandra-Surat Intercity Express at Virar at 8.35am by the RPF, GRP and Western Railway (WR) authorities after co-passengers complained to WR. Both the passengers had arrived from Dubai on Saturday morning and boarded the train from Bandra Terminus. Both of them had home quarantine stamps on their wrist, said senior police officer Praveen Yadav, RPF.

Two more passengers who had recent travel history from Dubai were deboarded by Western Railway authorities at Surat. The passengers were travelling in the Rajdhani Express that operates between Mumbai Central and New Delhi railway stations.

One foreign tourist with home quarantine stamp was also deboarded from a BEST bus and was handed over to Mumbai Police. The bus was operating between Kurla railway station and Gorai depot. The passenger was deboarded after the bus conductor spotted the stamp and alerted the driver. The bus was then disinfected and the conductor was tested for Sars-Cov-2.

(With inputs from Ram Parmar and Vijay Kumar Yadav)