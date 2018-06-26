24-year-old Mumbai man strangled to death by big brother in front of their parents

A man who intervened to solve a quarrel between his two brothers was killed by one of them in fit of rage at Shivaji Nagar on Thursday night.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, three brothers Javed Ansari, 26, Haved Ansari, 22, and Shafiq Ansari, 24, lived with their parents and sisters at a Mhada building in Natwar Parekh compound.

Javed had demanded ₹100 from Haved, which the latter refused to give, and the two started brawling. “Shafiq intervened and asked Javed not to fight with Haved. This enraged the eldest brother who attacked Shafiq for taking the other sibling’s side,” said Deepak Pagare, senior police inspector.

Police said that Javed strangled Shafiq to death which was witnessed by his parents. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The parents told the hospital staff that Shafiq fell down while standing on a chair. As the death was suspicious in nature, the police were informed and prima facie it was registered as a case of accidental death. The post mortem report, however, revealed that Shafiq may have been asphyxiated. The police then questioned the parents separately following which they revealed the truth. “We arrested Javed on Sunday,” said Pagare.