e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert

24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert

State revenue department proposal likely to come up when state Cabinet meets today; it seeks waiver of entertainment duty and release of the amount to the organisers of the concert

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:19 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Late pop singer Michael Jackson.
Late pop singer Michael Jackson.(File photo)
         

The Maharashtra cabinet is likely to take up on Wednesday a proposal regarding a Michael Jackson concert held in the state capital way back in 1996. The proposal seeks waiver of Rs3.4 crore entertainment duty and release of the amount to the organisers of the late pop singer’s concert.

The concert was organised on November 1, 1996, by Raj Thackeray-led Shiv Udyog Sena and the then Shiv Sena-BJP state government had granted waiver of Rs3.4 crore in entertainment duty to them. However, the waiver amount was deposited in the court’s treasury after it was challenged in Bombay high court by Mumbai Grahak Panchayat the same year.

The state revenue department has now prepared a proposal for a decision on the waiver. It is of the opinion that the state has discretionary powers under Section 6(3) of the Maharashtra Entertainment Duty Act 1923 to grant the waiver. It has now left it to the state cabinet to decide whether to uphold the previous Sena-BJP government’s decision or make the changes. It has also taken an opinion from the law and judiciary department before moving the proposal before the cabinet, said a senior official from the state revenue department.

“We have taken an opinion from the law and judiciary department, which states that the waiver was granted according to the law. The organisers have also requested the state government to release the amount,” he said.

The then Shiv Sena-BJP government had granted the waiver from the entertainment duty to the concert on the grounds that the profit will be used for charity purposes.

However, in April 2011, a division bench of the Bombay high court slammed the state government for “non-application of mind” and set aside its order for exemption from the entertainment duty. It has further asked the state government to reconsider its decision.

Interestingly, the proposal is again coming for discussion before the state cabinet headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

tags
top news
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to constitute monitoring panels
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to constitute monitoring panels
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In