Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old man, unidentified woman found injured on tracks

25-year-old man, unidentified woman found injured on tracks

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:55 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Kalyan

A day after a 22-year-old woman died after falling from a train near Dombivli, two commuters were injured in separate accidents.

A 25-year-old man from Ulhasnagar fell on the track near Ulhasnagar station om Tuesday night.

“A few minutes later, a woman was found injured near Vitthalwadi railway station. We suspect the woman tried committing suicide,” said a senior official from Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP).

Dinesh Gaikwad sustained minor injuries and was treated in a nearby hospital.

An official from Central Railway, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman (aged between 24 and 28) was seen standing near the tracks before the accident. Later, it was confirmed by railway officials that the woman jumped in front of a train going towards Ambernath. The motorman informed the railway officials about the incident.”

The woman sustained major head injuries and has been shifted to Sion hospital. “The woman is still unconscious,” said Valmik Shardul, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan.

The woman was first taken to Kalyan’s Rukminibai hospital and then to Kalwa hospital. The doctors referred her to Sion hospital. “We do not know anything about the woman as we didn’t find any belongings at the spot. We are circulating her photos on social media to trace her family or friends,” said Shardul.

The doctors have informed the police that the woman is stable. “We are also checking the CCTV footages to know more about the incident,” added Shardul.

