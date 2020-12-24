e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old woman steals ₹50-L valuables from senior citizen in Mumbai

25-year-old woman steals ₹50-L valuables from senior citizen in Mumbai

According to police Praneeti Mehta, 74, had been staying alone since the past five years after her husband Jitendra Mehta passed away

mumbai Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:58 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha.
The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha.(Pic for representation)
         

Juhu police have booked a 25-year-old woman for robbing jewellery and cash to the tune of ₹50 lakhs from the locker of a senior citizen. The accused is absconding.

According to police Praneeti Mehta, 74, had been staying alone since the past five years after her husband Jitendra Mehta passed away. Mehta had been on a lookout for a paying guest as she wanted company. “My aunt had never kept a paying guest without reference or police verification,” said Mehul Vohra, Mehta’s nephew who stays in Kandivli.

The FIR stated that the woman identified as Manisha had been harassing Mehta since the past two months to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but Mehta had been denying as she did not know Manisha. “Manisha had also approached Mehta’s neighbour to allow her to stay as a paying guest, but they too had refused,” said Vohra.

Read more:Mumbai man poses as cable operator, steals laptop worth ₹1.49 lakh from 71-year-old

On Sunday, when Manisha came to Mehta’s house, she cried and pleaded the elderly woman to allow her to stay as a paying guest as she did not have anywhere to go.

“My aunt had gone for a bath telling Manisha to sit in the living room and give her time to think. Manisha later entered the bedroom, opened the locker and stole the jewellery and cash kept there,” said Vohra.

When Mehta realised that she had been robbed, she approached the police. Police are looking out for the accused.

top news
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
First tigress tranquilized, radio-collared for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
First tigress tranquilized, radio-collared for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In