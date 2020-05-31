250 Mumbai Police personnel beat Covid, report back to work

mumbai

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:19 IST

Around 250 personnel of the Mumbai Police who were infected with the coronavirus, recovered, were declared fit and have resumed their duties to protect the city in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirming the development, Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner (admin), Mumbai Police, said, “After recovering and being discharged, we ask our men to stay at home for a certain period before declaring them fully fit. About 250 such personnel have been declared fully fit and reported back to duty.” Of the total 472 discharged, as many as 300 personnel recovered at special Covid care centres set up by the police department, confirmed Bajaj.

Till Friday night, 1,390 police personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 and 16 succumbed to the virus.

20K migrants, on waiting list, 30,000 leave on Sunday

Maharashtra Police till Saturday night sent 11.56 lakh stranded migrants back to their home states in 792 Shramik trains and said around 20,000 on the waiting list are mostly from West Bengal. “Around 30,000 migrants left on Sunday. We will require around 15 more trains to send back the remaining 20,000 migrants,” said Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) and head of the three-member committee formed for stranded migrants.

1.20 lakh FIRs, 76 K vehicles seized

From March 22 till Sunday morning, Maharashtra Police registered a total of 1,20,150 FIRs and arrested 23, 575 people for lockdown violations. It also seized a total of 76, 445 vehicles. Fine of ₹6 crore has been collected from violators. Till now, 86 policemen and 45 health workers have been injured in assault cases while discharging their duties. A total of 835 people have been arrested and 257 FIRs were registered in this regard. Another 706 people have been booked for violating home quarantine.

Mumbai Police booked 46 people in 23 FIRs and arrested 31 on Saturday for lockdown violations. Among the 23 FIRs, a maximum of 14 are for gathering in one place, four for not wearing masks, two each against unnecessary use of vehicles, and shops operating in violation of lockdown rules.