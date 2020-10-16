e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 27-year-old kills friend over money in Thane

27-year-old kills friend over money in Thane

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend over money issues near Kasarvadavali in Thane (West) on Thursday. The duo, both housekeeping staff, had a fight over sharing money for lunch and dinner, during which the accused allegedly assaulted the victim and fled.

The victim, Raju Patel, 26, worked in Sai Nath Society near Haware City on Ghodbunder Road along with the accused Ashu Burman and another friend Prem Waghmare, 26.

According to police, Patel and Burman had an altercation as Patel did not return the money he had borrowed from the accused. Patel allegedly also refused to share lunch money. During the fight, Burman picked up a rod and started assaulting Patel. Waghmare intervened and stopped Burman, however, Patel was already unconscious. Burman then fled from the spot and Waghmare took Patel to a hospital.

Kasarvadavali police officers said, “All three of them live on the streets. Patel has fought with the accused several times over money. We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Burman and are searching for him.”

