27-year-old murders ex-wife’s boyfriend in Mumbai, arrested

A 24-year-old man was recently murdered by his girlfriend’s former husband and his friend. The police arrested the main accused, Jubair Abdul Karim, 27, and his friend, Majhar Khan, 25, on Saturday.

Karim and the woman are divorced.

According to the police, Karim was enraged over his ex-wife’s love affair with the Samiullah Faruqui, the victim, who is a resident of Byculla.

On Friday night, Faruqui was with his friends at a tea stall, after which he decided to go and meet his girlfriend at Durga Seva Sangh, Govandi, police said.

However, around 4am, Karim also came to meet her with Khan.

“Faruqui was with the woman when the duo came to her residence during early hours,” said a police officer from Govandi police station, on condition of anonymity. “Karim was enraged over her affair [with Faruqui], after which, he and Khan attacked Faruqui on his chest, stomach and back with a sharp weapon.”

Police said the duo then escaped from the spot and Faruqui was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “We received information that the duo was in Malvani. They were arrested on Saturday evening,” said another police officer.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Govandi police station and the two have been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

