28-year-old Mumbai man dies while on trek in Uttarkashi

A 28-year-old man died after he separated from his group while trekking to the Chaainsheel Bugyal meadows in Uttarkashi on April 10.

The deceased Sumit Kawli is a resident of Agashi in Virar and had gone for a trek organised by the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) with 40 others.

The first camp was at Sunaooti Thach, which is 10,400 feet above sea level and they were to return to base camp after climbing another hill, Samta Thach, said a YHAI official.

However, the weather turned worse during the trek and the group got separated, said the official. Kawli’s body was found on Wednesday and arrangements are being made to bring the body to his residence.