28-year-old who attacked, robbed senior citizen in Mumbai arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a senior citizen with a broom and then robbing her of jewellery worth ₹60,000 in her Jogeshwari flat.

According to the Jogeshwari police, the accused, Satish Raut, did a recce of the society before asking the watchman about senior citizens who lived in the building under the pretext of being a health volunteer who was conducting a medical check-up for senior citizens.

The incident took place on November 29 when 75-year-old Sumitra Dalvi was alone at her third floor-flat while her son and daughter-in-law were at their workplace and grandchild was at school.

“Raut told the watchman that he was a volunteer from a health camp for senior citizens. The watchman told him about Dalvi,” said a police officer.

Once he observed the routines of Dalvi’s family, he went to the flat when he knew she was alone.

“He rang the bell and when Dalvi opened the door, he told her he was the new sweeper in the society and his broom was broken. He asked for a broom. When she got one from inside and gave it to him, he attacked her with the broom,” the officer added.

According to the police, after she fell on the floor, he looted her of her gold bangles and other jewellery from the house.

He then fled the spot leaving Dalvi on the floor. One of the neighbours happened to pass by and as the door was open, saw Dalvi.

After helping Dalvi, the police were informed and they started checking the closed circuit television cameras in the area.

“We traced the accused to Chakala where he was arrested,” said Navinchandra Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10. According to the police, the accused is a history sheeter with 22 cases against him. “He will be taken into custody at other police stations too,” an officer said.

