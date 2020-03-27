289 held, 170 booked in Mumbai for violating coronavirus lockdown rules

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:46 IST

Mumbai Police in a bid to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the city, have until Thursday night arrested 289 people for violating the orders issued under section 144 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehended danger) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) since March 20, after the state enforced restrictions on movement. The police have also registered first information reports (FIRs) against 170 people for not complying with the norms.

On Thursday alone, the police have registered 50 FIRs of which 35 were filed against people for gathering at one place.

Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, “We are taking action against those violating the orders by lodging FIRs and arresting them. Most number of FIRs is registered against people for gathering at one place. We are continuously appealing to citizens to follow the lockdown orders and to maintain social distancing while visiting markets to buy essential commodities.”

Out of the 289 people arrested, 176 have been granted bail. The police have also served notices to 25 people, and are on the lookout for 22 others.

Sripal Kamble, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station said, “In all the cases, we have either served notices or arrested them. We have the power to grant them bail from the police station. Once the lockdown ends, the accused will have to be present before the respective magistrate courts, who will take an appropriate action against them.”

Out of the 170 FIRs, 83 are for gathering at public places, 37 are against shops and other establishments which remained opened during the lockdown, 21 are against motorists for venturing out, 14 are against hotels, eight against hawkers and six against pan shops.

The police have also booked a 57-year-old Malad resident with a travel history to Dubai, who was directed to be under home quarantine but stepped out to buy groceries.