Mumbai News / 29-year-old arrested for murder

29-year-old arrested for murder

mumbai Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:40 IST
Suraj Ojha
A 29-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 50-year-old resident at Govandi to death on Friday. According to Shivaji Nagar police, the deceased, identified as Zulfikar Chaudhary, was against the accused marrying his brother-in-law’s daughter.

The accused, Afsar Abdul Shaikh alias Panchhi, had married Chaudhary’s brother-in-law’s daughter without parental consent. As Chaudhary was against the marriage, Shaikh stabbed him multiple times around 5pm on Friday.

Chaudhary was rushed to Rajawadi hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Nasiruddin, Chaudhary’s son, told police officers that Shaikh had married his cousin sister a week back, and that his father was against it. Kishor Gaike, senior inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “We have arrested the accused.”

Chaudharu has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

