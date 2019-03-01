29-year-old house help from Mumbai to take SSC board exams, will work at the same time

For the past month, 29-year-old Anita Nalawade hasn’t had a good night’s sleep – all because she’s been studying for the Class 10 exams.

Nalawade, who works as a house-help in Borivli, dropped out in 1999 when she was in Class 5. “I had to help my mother at home as she would go out to work. I wanted to study, but there was no option but to drop out as we needed an extra helping hand,” said Nalawade. Today, Nalawade is the sole earning member in her family, which includes her mother, sister-in-law and her two children.

In 2016, Nalawade enrolled in Class 8 at Nalanda Night School in Borivli. “I work from 6am to 8pm every day, without a break. After that, I’d attend school and try to study.” Nalawade, who works in several households, will be working through the exams. “The exams would be on for almost a month and I won’t be able to take that much leave. So I will go to work whenever I can and will try to take out time during the night to study,” she said.

Nalawade said that she hopes to continue her education and wants to study commerce. “I want to complete my graduation in commerce. I hope that having a degree would help me get a better job,” she said.

Over two decades after dropping out, these women will answer the SSC exam

More than 20 years after they dropped out from school, Vandana Tawde and Shubhangi Jangam are all set to pass their SSC exams in 2019.

In 2017, Jangam, 43, a resident of Worli’s BDD chawl, decided to enrol herself in school 26 years after she’d dropped out. She convinced Tawde, 52, who had dropped out of school in 1987, to join her. The two friends registered in Class 9 at Utkarsha Night School in Worli. This year, they will appear for their SSC exams.

Vandana Tawde (left), 52, and Shubhangi Jangam, 43 ( HT photo )

“After our children grew up and became independent, we realised that we could now take out time for our own growth and thus decided to go back to school,” said Tawde, a mother of two. “I had to finish cooking for the family in the evening so that I could attend school. My husband and kids were very supportive and that helped a lot,” she said.

Jangam, who has recently started working as a field worker for government welfare schemes, said that her son helped motivate her. “During working hours, I don’t get time to study,” said Jangam. “My son, who is appearing for his Class 12 board exams, often pushes me to study.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 00:37 IST