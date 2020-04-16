e-paper
29-year-old virus patient kills herself in Mumbai hospital

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:21 IST
Faisal Tandel & Rupsa Chakraborty
A 29-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient, who was undergoing treatment in a city hospital, allegedly killed herself in a bathroom early on Wednesday.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Agripada police station. “No suicide note was found from the spot. We suspect the patient was depressed after testing positive. We are investigating the case,” said S Agawane, senior police inspector, Agripada station.

A senior doctor of the hospital said, “The patient was brought to the hospital on Monday. On Wednesday morning, her body was found in the bathroom. Police officers are investigating the case.”

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “According to initial information, the woman, a resident of Worli, killed herself. We have informed police.

(With inputs from Shrinivas Deshpande)

