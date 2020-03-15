29-yr-old molests woman on first date, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:35 IST

A 29-year-old man was arrested from Wadala on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman outside a pub in Bandra on Friday night when they were on their first date.

Bandra police said the complainant met accused Raj Dedhia, 29, through a dating application last week. Around 10.30 pm on Friday they met at a pub in Chembur after which the accused told her that they will go to a pub in Bandra (West). The accused got drunk at the pub and behaved inappropriately with the complainant. When the woman wished to leave, he offered to drop her home and molested her inside the car.