3,000 traffic cops to keep eye on Mumbai’s roads on New Year’s Eve

Around 3,000 traffic police personnel will be posted on Mumbai’s roads from 10pm on December 31 to 4am on January 1 to ensure no drink driving and road rage incidents as the city gears up to usher in the New Year.

From no-parking zones to alternate routes and one-way roads, the police will have all their eyes on New Year’s Eve after a notification by the joint commissioner of traffic police, Amitesh Kumar, directed all chowkies to keep a watch on drink driving and speeding. Each chowkie will be in charge of at least four nakabandis.

Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner, traffic police, said their campaign against drink driving has been initiated in full force. “We have identified more than 50 spots and also began our campaign to make sure there are no accidents,” said Prabhu , adding that the traffic police would be equipped with more than 100 breath analysers.

According to the police, the officers will pay special attention to some places such as the Gateway of India and the Marine Drive Promenade where large crowds of people gather to celebrate.

The police also said the past few months saw many accidents owing to speeding and drink driving.

“We are prepared to handle the usual crowded places and party zones. However, if people find someone drink driving or speeding, they can contact the traffic police control room on 02224939717 or even drop a message on the WhatsApp helpline of the traffic police. We will also keep a tab on our Twitter handle for complaints,” said a police officer.

There will also be around 50,000 policemen, including the state reserve police force (SRPF) and riot control police, patrolling the city’s streets from December 31 to January 1. The Mumbai police will pay special attention to ensure the safety of women and keep beaches and crowded areas safe during the celebrations. Music permits allowing speakers till midnight on December 31 have been issued and the excise department has given permission to serve alcohol in hotels till 5am on January 1.

