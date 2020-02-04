e-paper
3 arrested for kidnapping, threatening vegetable supplier at knife point

3 arrested for kidnapping, threatening vegetable supplier at knife point

mumbai Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:40 IST
Three men have been arrested on Monday by Aarey police for assaulting and kidnapping a vegetable supplier at knifepoint from Goregaon (East). Two accused are still absconding.

The arrested accused are Ramdayal Nishad, 38, a Marol resident and a vegetable supplier in northern suburbs; Samir Sayyed, 22; and Rajmani Nishad, 35. According to police, the incident took place over a business rivalry.

The incident took place on January 30 when Sidhgoda Patap, 34, a Vikhroli resident and vegetable vendor, and his employee were intercepted by two bike-borne men while returning after supplying vegetables to a hotel in Royal Palms in Goregaon (East). One of the two men wielded a knife, slapped Patap and asked the duo, who were in a tempo, to follow them. But as the two accused left on their bike, Patap headed towards the police station, following which the two men blocked their road again and one of them took a seat in the tempo and forced Patap to sit in the bike with the other accused. The incident had led to a traffic jam on the road.

The duo was then taken to Marol by the accused where Nishad and two others were waiting. Nishad threatened Patap and told him not to sell vegetables in his area as it affects their business. Patap and his employee were then allowed to leave.

Patap approached Aarey police the next day and a FIR was registered for kidnapping and assault.

Patap has been a vegetable supplier to a number of hotels in Goregaon to Malad for the past 10 years. Nishad, who too is a vegetable supplier in the same area, had threatened Patap to get more business.

