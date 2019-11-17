3 doctors among 13 booked for ragging 23-year-old Homeopathy student

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:14 IST

The Palghar police on Friday booked 13 people, including three doctors and 10 medical students, for allegedly ragging a 23-year-old Homeopathy student of Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Trust College in Palghar. Dr Anand Kapse, director of the college, said that an internal probe is being conducted by the institute.

Priyanka Shukla, 23, is a resident of Nashik and a first-year student of MD Homeopathy. According to her complaint, the incident took place on Thursday during a meeting where first year students were interacting with senior doctors and planning for an upcoming student party.

Shukla said that some of the senior doctors and medical students made derogatory remarks about her. She then narrated the incident to her sister, who resides in Delhi. Shukla’s sister told her to approach the police and a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday.

Police sub-inspector Sujit Thakur of Palghar police station said, “We have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999 against 13 unidentified persons. No arrest has been made so far.”

“The student should have complained directly to us, but instead approached the police. She did not even approach anyone from the anti-ragging committee. Her father came from Nashik and took her home without our knowledge,” said Kapse. “There were 31 students at the event but no one has come to report the incident. We are cooperating with the police.”