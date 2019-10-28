3 sexually assault 29-year-old model in Andheri; booked

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:42 IST

MIDC police recently booked three people for allegedly sexually assaulting a 29-year-old model at a restaurant in Andheri on October 23.

Anil Koli, senior inspector, MIDC, said, “We have registered the offence against three people and are investigating the case.”

Police have booked the trio under sections 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) 324 (assault) and 34(common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

The model told Hindustan Times, “On October 23, around 1.30am, I had gone with a friend to his friend’s birthday party at a restaurant in Andheri (West).”

“I was eating dinner with my friends. Only a few of us were there at the restaurant,” said the complainant.

One of the accused gestured to the complainant to come to his table but she ignored him.

“The man then came and sat in front of me, asking me to be his friend. He did not leave the table despite me not responding,” said the complainant.

A little later, she felt uneasy and went to the washroom. “The man followed her and sexually assaulted her,” said an officer from MIDC police station.

“When I pushed him away, he called two of his friends who started hitting me,” said the model.

When she started screaming for help, the trio got into an autorickshaw and fled. The complainant followed them till Powai where she got hold of them.

She called the police, who reached the spot. However, the accused were not arrested and the case was transferred to MIDC police.

“Despite following them and handing them over to the police, I don’t know why the police released them immediately,” said the complainant.

“We registered the case right after the complainant approached us. We have all the details of the accused and they have been released after notices were served to them,” added Koli.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:26 IST